Bellevue’s zebra spotted once again in the city

By Akheel Sewsunker

The zebra that has been roaming the streets of Bellevue and Hayfields in Pietermaritzburg has been spotted once again.

The zebra has been in search of a new home for the past few days after being kicked out of its herd. The young stallion was evicted from its home by the more dominant and older male zebra in its herd.

ALSO READ | WATCH | Search for wandering zebra continues

Residents in Bellevue have become accustomed to seeing the young zebra strolling through the streets. Debbie Fowler, a long time resident of Bellevue, said that it was a joy to see the zebra.

It was absolutely amazing to see a zebra in our suburb. The kids have absolutely loved seeing him as it doesn’t happen often. They look at him with absolute awe and glee.

ALSO READ | Snare kills mother zebra and foal at Bisley Nature Reserve

Peter West, chairperson of Friends of Bisley Nature Reserve, said that they spotted the zebra.

“The zebra has been spotted and I am on my way to keep an eye on him.