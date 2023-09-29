Criminals target power cables

By Lethiwe Makhanya

The theft of electricity cables has become a huge problem for Msunduzi Municipality as many areas are plunged into the dark as thieves strike.

The criminals are cutting power cables at streetlights and electricity poles on roads throughout many parts of the city.

They do this during load shedding, using the darkness as cover.

Msunduzi ward councillors The Witness spoke to said they have to deal with this problem almost weekly.

Some cables are completely removed while others are left hanging exposed from the poles. It is believed that the cables are being sold to scrapyards.

Residents are worried that if this does not stop, large areas will end up not having power. Apart from this, they are also concerned about the dangers the exposed hanging cables pose. Ward 33 councillor Suraya Reddy said in her ward electricity cables are being stolen during load shedding and sub-stations are being vandalised.

She said this problem leaves innocent residents without electricity. “Even today [Thursday] there are residents in East [Masukwana] Street and Jabu Ndlovu Street who do not have electricity because of this issue.

Almost every week or even after two days we have to attend to this issue. I think beefing up security will assist in dealing with this because it is very bad

Ward councillor of Ashdown, Dumisani Phungula said the matter was a concern because it is inconveniencing residents and also because the hanging cables are putting people’s lives in danger. He said he has reported cases to Eskom where cables have been cut. He has also reported residents having no electricity because of the theft.

“Children are at risk of touching these hanging cables, getting electrocuted and dying. People are already trying to adapt to the life of having load shedding but now they have to deal with this. It is not right. Once the electricity comes back after load shedding and you see you do not have lights, it means the cables running to your house have been cut,” he said.

He added that what makes things worse is that the area is facing a huge crime problem because of it not having power due to the theft of cables. People are getting robbed and attacked in their own houses when everything is dark.

This matter needs the community to come together in dealing with it and play a role in apprehending these criminals. We are going to raise this issue in the meeting that we will have with the police soon

Phungula blamed the use of drugs as a contributing factor motivating criminals to steal cables. They sell the cables to get money for drugs. “We are also urging the scrap yard owners to assist us. When someone comes to them with electricity cables they should report it to us and not sell it right away as it might be stolen from the community.”

Msunduzi’s deputy mayor, who is also the head of the infrastructure committee, Mxolisi Mkhize said this problem is costing the municipality millions of rands and is taking them backwards. He said it is also affecting residents and industries that are operating in the city.

“We are asking ourselves who is benefitting in all this theft. The municipality is bleeding. It is costing the municipality a lot of money to buy replacement for stolen cables and transformers or whatever that has been vandalised.

“We have taken a decision that we are going to install cameras at our sub stations and deploy human security to guard our infrastructure. I know we are going to spend a lot of money, but it is better to spend it protecting our infrastructure than always fixing vandalised infrastructure,” he said.