Msunduzi-sponsored Royal AM celebrate their ‘home ground launch’

The new official residents at Harry Gwala Stadium, the stylish PSL outfit Royal AM threw a “home ground launch” on Friday night to celebrate its new residence in the city.

The outfit, Msunduzi’s newly-sponsored PSL team, was warmly welcomed by passionate local soccer followers, who openly displayed their love for the new home residents of Harry Gwala Stadium, by wearing Royal AM replica T-shirts, which were on sale at the event.

The main aim of the event was to officially announce the partnership between Msunduzi municipality and Royal AM, constituting a R9 million per year deal with Msunduzi Municipality, for a period of three years.

The function was attended by members of Msunduzi’s leadership, including mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla, deputy mayor Mxolisi Mkhize, Msunduzi speaker Eunice Majola and the municipal manager, Lulamile Mapholoba.

The event also attracted household names in local and provincial soccer, coaches, players and team owners. Royal AM management also used the event to officially introduce their players.

Thebolla said the municipality was excited to see the “relationship and talks” that started a few years ago are finally become a reality for the city.

He said, despite the initial negativity expressed around the deal between the city and Royal AM, he is confident the partnership will bring a lot of business and tourism to Pietermaritzburg.

If you look at this deal positively, Pietermaritzburg residents will be able to carry on watching PSL games at our home stadium. Also, our mothers, sisters and brothers will be able to trade outside and inside the stadium by selling food and soft drinks.

“A lot of people and teams will be also travelling to the city and using our hotels or B&Bs. Soccer matches bring financial spin-offs for the city,” said Thebolla.

Deputy mayor Mxolisi Mkhize said the new deal is also expected to discover talent and development around Pietermaritzburg.

“One day, [we hope to see] five or six players from our local townships playing for Thwihli Thwahla [Royal AM]. In areas such as Elandskop, Sweetwaters, Gezubuso, Edendale, Imbali, Sobantu, just to name a few, there are a lot of [talented] players that [have not been discovered yet],” said Mkhize.

Royal AM chairperson Andile Mpisane said his team felt honoured by the new deal and believed it would bring a lot of good for both sides.

“As new partners of Msunduzi Municipality, we would like to thank you for having faith in us. We won’t let you down,” said Mpisane.