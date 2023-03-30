Residents upset over trucks allegedly illegally parking on Hesketh Drive

Amanda Sithole

Trucks are parking illegally on Hesketh Drive opposite the Engen Garage, which is damaging the road, causing traffic congestion and attracting vagrants and prostitutes to the area.

Hayfields residents, in Pietermaritzburg, are concerned about the illegal parking of the trucks on Hesketh Drive as it is causing numerous problems.

They blame law enforcement for the problem as they say that law enforcers are turning a blind eye to the situation which is compromising their safety.

ALSO READ | Fed-up Pietermaritzburg residents force trucks back to the freeway

Speaking to The Witness, Wesley Green of the Hayfields neighbourhood watch, said trucks park right in front of the no-stopping zone sign. Some nights, trucks are stacked on either side of the road, sometimes blocking the entrance to the garage.

Green told The Witness that truckers sleep in their trucks in Hesketh Drive and motorists who are unaware of the trucks parked there can end up crashing into them as they obstruct the road.

A few years back, we staged protests for a few nights and we got the NPC’s attention, which then stationed a vehicle on the road to patrol during the night. The road was truck-free for three months but when the NPC [vehicle] left, we went back to experiencing the same problems [as before].

Another resident, Cameron Christopher, said the illegal parking on Hesketh Drive has been a contentious issue for years.

ALSO READ | Concern over trucks using residential roads due to roadworks on N3

He said the traffic police, who go to the KwikSpar nearby for their morning coffee, do nothing about the situation.

The road is damaged due to heavy vehicles using it as a stop zone. We appeal to law enforcement to place traffic police there, who can either chase or fine the truck [drivers] for stopping illegally.

A resident, who did not want to be named, said the illegal parking of heavy vehicles is attracting vagrants and prostitutes.

There have been a lot of new faces popping up in the area and making camp in the uncut municipal field, not to mention the noise caused by trucks late at night and in the early hours of the morning.

Ward 37 councillor, Edith Elliot, said that she is working on resolving the issue.

ALSO READ | Unroadworthy trucks, bad driver behaviour behind N3 accidents

Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson, Ntobeko Mkhize, said that the city established a system that was intended to ensure the visibility of law-enforcement officials to deal with traffic offences around the city.

Having noted some challenges, the city is currently in the process of reviewing the system with a view to increasing the visibility of traffic officials, in a bid to clamp down on traffic and by-law violations to ensure public safety.

She added that the municipality is urging members of the community and all stakeholders to assist in ensuring that the bylaws are adhered to, by reporting any infringements so that they are attended to.