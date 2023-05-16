Police say unfounded news on AKA murder may hurt investigation

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The police have warned that the persistent unfounded media allegations regarding the murder of rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes are detrimental to investigations.

AKA was murdered in February this year alongside his friend and chef, Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane outside a popular restaurant in Durban.

Some media reports have published that the firearm used in the shooting had been recovered by police in Umlazi, south of Durban at the weekend.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said this insensitive, unethical and inconsiderate reporting has potential of harming the persons of interests with ammunition to further complicate the police progress into the matter.

Some media houses, who clearly seem hell-bent to botch any police endeavours in finding the killers and bring justice to the families of the victims, have started the day on Tuesday morning with unsubstantiated rumours and malicious allegations about the recovery of the so-called murder weapon.

Moreover, allegations of this nature also puts the investigating team under undue pressure and endangers their lives.”

He has made another appeal to members of the media to respect the process of investigations, to refrain from publishing unfounded allegations and speculations, and to realise the unintended consequences of their actions.

“Police are making good progress in the investigation and when the time is right the public will be informed accordingly.

Journalists are also advised against formulating uncorroborated allegations for the sole reason of triggering a reaction or soliciting commentary from the police.

“The zeal to break the story should never surpass the responsibility to report truthfully and ethically,” he said.