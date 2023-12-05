Pressure on Ramaphosa to announce election date

By Clive Ndou

With the Constitutional Court having confirmed the validity of the new electoral law during its ruling on Monday, pressure is now mounting on President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce the date of next year’s general elections.

On Monday, the Constitutional Court dismissed an application by the Independent Candidates Association (ICA) seeking to declare the Electoral Amendment Act unconstitutional, ending uncertainty on the status of next year’s election.

Major political parties have repeatedly raised concerns that the delay in announcing the election date was prejudicing their campaign preparations.

With the uncertainty now cleared, the IFP has called on Ramaphosa to ensure that the election date was announced as a matter of urgency.

IFP National Assembly chief whip Narend Singh said:

There is absolutely no reason for the president to delay the announcement of the election date given that this [legal challenge] is now out of the way.

In its court papers, the ICA argued that Parliament’s decision to limit the number of seats which independent candidates could contest to 200 out of the National Assembly’s 400 seats, was unconstitutional.

The act would have been referred back to the National Assembly for revision had the Constitutional Court agreed with the ICA — a development which would have put next year’s elections in jeopardy given that it would have taken MPs several months to rework the law.

Also, it would have taken much longer for Ramaphosa and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to announce the date of next year’s elections had the ConCourt delayed making a ruling on the ICA matter.

DA national spokesperson, Werner Horn, said announcing the date of the elections early was one of the requirements for fair elections.

As the Constitutional Court rulings on the Electoral Amendment Act have clarified legal uncertainties, the DA remains committed to promoting fair and transparent elections. We understand the significance of timely decisions, especially in light of the two cases that the IEC has argued could have serious repercussions for the elections if not promptly finalised. We look forward to the forthcoming announcements from the IEC and remain optimistic about the democratic processes that will shape the upcoming elections.

The Constitutional Court ruling means that next year’s elections should not be held later than August next year as stipulated in the Electoral Amendment Act.

The National Assembly amended the Electoral Act following a 2020 court judgment which found that the previous practice, where only registered political parties to the exclusion of independent candidates, were allowed to contest national and provincial elections, was unconstitutional.

While Monday’s ruling dealt a blow to independent candidates hoping to have the act declared unconstitutional, there was some consolation in the fact that the apex court agreed to scrap the 15 000 signature requirement in order to be registered with the IEC.

The ConCourt ruled the requirement was unfair and reduced the signature requirement to 1 000 and accordingly provided amendments to the wording of the existing act, while also allowing parliament time to effect the necessary reforms.

HIV activist and Treatment Action Campaign founder Zackie Achmat — who is one of the people who will be contesting next year’s polls as independent candidate —said the requirement that independent candidate should obtain 15 000 signatures before being allowed to contest was unjust.

Achmat said: