Professor Jerry Coovadia dies at age 83

By Witness Reporter

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has expressed condolences following the death of Professor Hoosen Jerry Coovadia (83).

The renowned academic and anti-apartheid activist died at his home in Durban on Wednesday.

Coovadia became world-renowned for his ground-breaking research on the mother-to-child transmission of HIV/AIDS.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Head College of Health Sciences Professor Busisiwe Ncama said Prof Coovadia was an emeritus professor at UKZN and made many contributions to global health policies.

“He was internationally renowned for his groundbreaking research in HIV/AIDS transmission from mother to child, especially through breastfeeding,” said Ncama.

She added with Coovadia’s ground-breaking research, he was also a stalwart in the fight against injustices in South Africa and abroad.

“He was well known for incurring the wrath of Thabo Mbeki’s Government by insisting on scientific integrity and campaigning for the rollout of antiretroviral therapy, and he has nurtured a generation of medical students with his prolific research,” said Ncama.

Coovadia’s family said his body will be leaving his home at 3:30 pm on Thursday thereafter proceeding to the Riverside mosque at 4 pm.