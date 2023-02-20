Public urged not to give beggars money

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Giving beggars money is fuelling the drug pandemic and substance abuse that is rife on the city’s streets, say campaigners working with the homeless.

Members of the Pietermaritzburg Homeless Network would prefer residents who wish to help those living on the streets to give them a voucher, which can be redeemed for food through the Life Boat scheme in Pietermaritzburg.

Life Changer director and co-founder, Caroline Holley, said: “Feeding the homeless is commendable. We feed on the streets once a week in the evening as part of a street ministry.

“At the Life Boat, situated at 7 Levy Street, Pietermaritzburg, people are given juice and bread without a voucher, but with a voucher they are offered a warm meal, five days a week.”

Holley said the rise in the number of homeless people in Pietermaritzburg was caused by an increase in poverty in local communities.

This leads to an increase in destructive behaviour, such as abuse, addictions and criminal activity in the home environment. These individuals often leave their homes because life on the street offers a better life.

“At least 40% of the street community in our city came through the childcare system and have at some stage been in a childcare centre [orphanage] and are now on the street because they have nowhere to go.”

Holley, who was speaking on behalf of the Pietermaritzburg Homeless Network, said progress was being made towards establishing a homeless shelter in Pietermaritzburg, which will provide those living on the streets with a safe and comfortable place to sleep. In the meantime, Life Change’s service centre in the CBD provides food, clothing and other services for those in need through a voucher redemption scheme.

“We also have programmes and care offered specifically for the homeless, such as legal clinics, and a medical clinic offering basic wound care.

“There’s also psychosocial support with social workers and counsellors, addiction education, narcotics anonymous meetings and skills development programmes such as cooking, baking, sewing and music lessons,” she added.

Thokozani Khambule, from Snathing, has been living on the streets since completing his matric in 2015.

I didn’t want to worry them about money to buy whoonga. I also didn’t want to embark on stealing.

“My friends and I influenced each other to start smoking. My dream was to become a doctor since I did pass matric. I would love to get an opportunity to restart my life and go back home.”

Smanga Mkhize, from Ashdown, who has been living on the streets for 21 years, said he used to go home but no longer does.

I stopped since I regarded myself as not the same as other children. I am an orphan. I have reached a decision to go back again now.

Mkhize urged children not to start smoking drugs, adding: “Once you start smoking people will dislike you as sometimes it will make you do the wrong things. I no longer want to smoke. I am tired.”

Department of Social Development spokesperson, Mhlabunzima Memela, said the municipality needs to use its bylaws to remove vagrants, before they can step in to help.

“Our role is to provide these people with psychosocial support and a social relief of distress grant. Once we know where their families are, we also plan towards reuniting them with their families,” he added.

Memela said an integrated approach was needed to deal with the issue of homeless people on the streets.

“They leave their homes because of certain reasons. The majority of people who are flooding our cities are not South Africans. Then that takes us to the issue of dealing with illegal immigrants,” he added.

Msunduzi Municipality deputy mayor, Mxolisi Mkhize, said the City had a plan in place to deal with the homeless.

“We are not happy about seeing homeless people on the streets,” he added.

This has a negative impact on the city’s economy, especially on those who own stores.

“Vagrants end up doing things that are not right. We have intervened in making sure that we assist in removing vagrants in our city. This is because we are responsible for the wellbeing of all our citizens.”