Pupil who allegedly shot and injured school teacher to appear in court

The Inanda pupil who allegedly shot and injured a 30-year-old school teacher last week is due to appear in the Ntuzuma magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old is facing charges of the theft of a firearm and attempted murder.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the boy used a stolen firearm to shoot the teacher.

Gwala said the police have since discovered that the boy had stolen the gun from his uncle’s safe.

He is facing two charges of attempted murder and theft of a firearm. Only the licensed firearm was found at the house.

Sadtu provincial secretary, Nomarashiya Caluza, said the safety of the workplace (schools) is the responsibility of the Education Department, the employer.

Therefore it is the responsibility of the employer to have a plan of action to protect teachers, pupils and all education workers in schools. However, Sadtu will continue to raise concerns regarding the lack of safety in schools which has resulted in killings and attacks on teachers.

Education MEC Mbali Frazer said the community must help the police in identifying these criminals.

We must remember that safety in schools is a responsibility of everyone in the community.

She said to categorise these incidents as an escalation of attacks on teachers is not a proper analysis and might cause unnecessary fear in teachers.

The safety of teachers and pupils is a serious matter and all stakeholders need to play a meaningful role. It is the responsibility of everyone in society to protect schools, teachers and pupils.

The police, SGB, and all other stakeholders must join hands and protect schools, teachers and pupils.