Pupils and teachers robbed during overnight study session

Londiwe Xulu

Pupils and teachers were robbed of their valuables and cash during an overnight study on Saturday in Pietermaritzburg.

KZN Education MEC Mbali Frazer said three armed men allegedly gained entry into Georgetown High School by cutting the fence.

They also reportedly held a security guard at gunpoint and demanded keys to the offices.

In a statement, Frazer said the security guard and the teachers refused to give the keys to the men, which led to gunshots being fired at the padlocks in an attempt to open them.

After several failed attempts to break the padlocks, the gunmen climbed over the wall to gain entry into the classrooms where the pupils were busy with the study session. They robbed them of their cell phones and cash

She called on the police to leave no stone unturned in order to apprehend those involved.

“The community must help the police in identifying these criminals. We must remember that safety in schools is a responsibility of everyone in the community. If these criminals are not arrested, they will continue with their cruelty in our schools and in society,” said Frazer