R1,5 million Kharina school funds allegedly misappropriated

Chris Ndaliso

A forensic investigation into Kharina Secondary School in Northdale has revealed that about R1,5 million in school funds had been misappropriated during the 2020 financial year.

Discrepancies in financial statements, according to a well-placed source, prompted the school governing body (SGB) to institute an investigation.

“Certain disclosures did not seem to make financial sense, and this was a concern. Questions on certain points on the statements led to changes in the report, resulting in four different drafts. At a finance meeting on 9 March, 2021, the committee was informed of all the findings in the financial statement for the financial year in question.”

By that time the audited financial statement for 2020, which should have been handed to the department of education by 30 June, 2021, was still not finalised. An extension was requested. The school governing body was then forced to engage Dobeyn Accounting Solutions to undertake a forensic audit, which cost the school R30 000

About R1,5 million was mismanaged

Dobeyn started that their audit in September 2021, completed it in January, and then presented it to the SGB.

“Findings of the audit was that about R1,5 million was mismanaged and prejudiced the school. When the department was made aware of the outcomes of the investigation, they requested records from the school to engage in an internal investigation.

“To date nothing has been done. There seems to be an attempt to sweep this under the carpet. In the interest of the public and a zero tolerance to fraud and corruption, it’s critical to unravel what exactly is being done to address this matter,” said the source.

Queries on various areas were not answered

According to the report, a number of queries on various areas were not answered while some were not answered in full.

“Our query requesting the balance of the six A4 black hard-covered concession books could not be fulfilled.”

Our query regarding the tuck shop shortfalls could not be answered satisfactorily. As such we cannot guarantee the accuracy, authenticity and completeness of the information at hand. We, however, have taken reasonable steps to ensure and satisfy ourselves that we have obtained the necessary information to support our findings

According to the report, the financial statements prepared for the period under review by the finance officer reflected R1 934 010 for school fees, about R1 million less from the financials prepared by the previous auditor.

“This difference of approximately R1 million is significant and material,” reads the report.

It stated that a discrepancy of R52 122 in debtors account was a cause for concern and that the debtors balance that the auditors reflected should be followed closely with receipts in the following year as well as any future years to ensure that it is fully recovered.

The investigation found that only R331 194 of the R533 929 had proper documentation.

“We were unable to track the balance of the R202 735 worth of concessions granted that there was indeed an application made to the department for reimbursement. The school is indeed out of pocket by a significant sum relating to concessions. During the year under review paperwork to support the concession application in many instances was not on hand and did not support the application.”

A scribbled note on a debtor’s statement reflecting a concession was the only thing we could go on to capture the concession against the debtor

Shortfall in tuck shop sales

The investigation further found a shortfall of R55 545 in tuck shop sales for the period January 1, 2020 to October 29, 2021.

SGB chairperson Hlengiwe Zulu would not be drawn to comment on the matter, stating that she was new in the position.

Kugesh Naidoo of Dobeyn confirmed that his firm was appointed to investigate the school’s financial affairs, but referred The Witness to the school principal for comment.

The school principal, Ravin Govender, said the report has since been forwarded to the Education Department’s forensic audit unit for further investigation.

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said: “When you investigate a matter, the intention is to get information and based on that, you take action. If their report is with us, then action will be taken accordingly and informed by the findings. We can’t, based on one school, generalise that it is the case with many schools”.