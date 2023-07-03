Ramokgopa shares positive outlook that load shedding will be decreasing

By Akheel Sewsunker

The minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Sunday offered positive feedback on the country’s electrical infrastructure and the positives that are on the way.

Ramokgopa, addressing the media with his weekly update on the country’s electrical state, said that the system was on the recovery.

“With the efforts that we have started to make, we are able to see the improvements that the system has made,” he said.

ALSO READ | Damaged transformers leave communities without electricity

Ramokgopa said that the winter demand has not yet compromised the system.

Our winter threshold is at 34 000 megawatts and over the past week, our average usage has been around 29 000 megawatts. This is where it is plateaued. The highest that we have seen is around 31 000 megawatts. This is a significant improvement. READ MORE Pietermaritzburg student leaves Duban July starstruck

He added that this was due to the hard work of the men and women in the energy sector. “We are able to show that for 16 hours a day that there is no load shedding. We are able to maintain our [infrastructure] and keep our energy production steady,” said Ramokgopa.

He added that this is just the beginning.

“The generation needs to far exceed the demand so we can create a buffer. This will ensure that we are able to properly maintain the systems. We ramped up planned outages in May as we reached winter so that they don’t fail. This will give us the opportunity to deal with the increased demand in winter. This is an illustration of a system that is still recovering and that is getting closer to where it needs to go,” he said.

“We want to be able to tap into outside expertise … to find the root cause of problems from one unit to another and to find common problems between units.

“We are meticulous and skills and interventions are required to fix the problems,” he said.

ALSO READ | Imbali residents protest to have electricity reconnected

Ramokgopa said this would not have been possible without the help of communities. “We had a very aggressive and effective campaign. We are able to work with communities to meet the demands but not to [the detriment of the] quality of life,” he said.

“When we first started, the capacity was at 48% and we have added 12% to this. We have four units that we are waiting for and when they come back, we will be functioning closer to 70%,” he said.

Ramokgopa added that they are working on innovative ways to fix electrical problems. “We want to tap into the liquidity of the private sector. We want to do it in a way that we do not relinquish control,” he said.

He added that there is no absolute date for the end of load shedding.

ALSO READ | Eskom refutes claims of imminent grid collapse