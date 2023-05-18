Reading crisis: Experts say children must read at home

By Lethiwe Makhanya

In order to improve the poor literacy rate in South Africa among Grade 4 pupils, reading needs to be encouraged at home.

This is one of the suggestions made by education experts who spoke to The Witness when asked to comment on the latest statistics which reveal that 81% of South Africa’s Grade 4 pupils could not read for understanding in any language in 2021.

According to GroundUp, the child literacy rate observed by the Progress on International Reading Literacy Study (Pirls) in 2016 revealed that 79% of Grade 4 pupils couldn’t read and understand what they were reading. More than 12 000 South African pupils from 321 schools participated in the 2021 round of Pirls.

The study is conducted every five years. Of the 57 countries and regions that participated, South Africa performed the worst.

Professor Phumlani Myende from UKZN said reading is not something that should only happen at school, it has to be encouraged at home.

He said when a child reads at home, they are familiar with reading.

Parents need to have a plan that will encourage their children to read even when they are not at school. What makes the situation worse is that these children do not have resources that will assist them when they are not at school.

Myende added that reading and writing should not be taken as a skill that someone can master as merely part of the many subjects taught at schools.

Professor Murthee Maistry from the University of KwaZulu-Natal said the problem in South Africa is that the children learn in school in a language that is not their mother tongue.

The problem in the South African schooling system is that children are studying in their mother tongue up to Grade 3 and from Grade 4 onwards, they switch immediately to English. The Department of Basic Education needs to revisit the language policy in South Africa and further research how children should learn languages when they are still at the early phases from Grade 0 to Grade 4.

Labby Ramrathan, professor of education at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, said there is lot that needs to happen at school and home to support the improvement of reading.

He said what needs to be looked into is how teaching and learning takes place in schools and how the syllabus is developed.

No matter what changes you make in a curriculum the basic thing is that it has been discovered that 81% of the Grade 4 learners cannot read for meaning.

National marketing and communications manager for Citizen Leader Lab, Dorcas Dube-Londt, said the current literacy crisis requires the immediate implementation of an innovative and solution-based approach, thinking outside the box.

She said this approach should be accompanied by well-defined monitoring and evaluation procedures.