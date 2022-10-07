Rumours that the meeting nominating Dlamini-Zuma was ‘irregular’

Clive Ndou

The leadership of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s ANC eThekwini Ward 32 branch which wants her elected party president is in panic mode following rumours that the meeting which nominated her has been declared irregular.

Last month the ANC eThekwini ward 32 branch made headlines when it became the first ANC structure to endorse Dlamini-Zuma, who is a member of the branch.

However, there have since been rumours that the branch’s general meeting (BGM) where Dlamini-Zuma, a former AU chairperson, was nominated failed the ANC’s audit processes.

The branch’s secretary, Siya Njokweni, has been trying to secure a meeting with ANC eThekwini regional leaders to establish the veracity of the rumours since the beginning of the week.

I have been trying to call the regional secretary but I couldn’t get through. If there was a problem with the meeting, we need to be immediately made aware of this.

Today (yesterday) I will be going to the ANC regional offices so we can get proper and accurate information from the regional leadership.

Dlamini-Zuma, who is currently the Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister, is set to contest the ANC president position against former health minister, Zweli Mkhize and the incumbent, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

While most of the ANC branches in eThekwini are backing Mkhize, who has been endorsed by the provincial executive committee (PEC), ward 32 is one of the few branches in the city which is bucking the trend.

However, despite early indications that Mkhize was the region’s favourite, Njokweni believes she will deliver a surprise.

We are confident that comrade NDZ will emerge. We know that some people are currently going around claiming early victories. But our stance is that nomination processes have not been concluded yet.

“If for some reasons the regional leadership confirms that there was something wrong with the meeting where we nominated comrade NDZ, we are prepared to convene a fresh meeting where we will do exactly what we did in the previous meeting — nominate comrade NDZ for the position of ANC president.

For an ANC BGM’s nomination of a conference candidate to be valid, 50%+1 members of the branch should be present at the meeting.

The branch should also produce evidence showing that the people who were at the BGM were genuine ANC branch members in good standing. Failure to comply with these and other requirements could result in the BGM being declared irregular.

Njokweni maintained that all guidelines were “strictly adhered” to during eThekwini ward 32’s BGM which Dlamini-Zuma also attended.

As far as we know, all processes were followed. That’s why we are surprised about these rumours that we failed the audit.

Ordinarily, we would have waited for the regional leadership to officially brief us if there were any issues around the BGM, but given that the deadline for BGMs is fast approaching, we felt it was necessary for us to be proactive in seeking clarity on the matter.

The biggest ANC region in the country, eThekwini, will be sending scores of delegates to the national conference, which is scheduled to take place at Johannesburg’s Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg in December At the 2017 ANC national conference, Dlamini-Zuma was narrowly defeated by Ramaphosa.

We are convinced that things will be different this time around.

ANC eThekwini regional secretary, Musa Nciki, could not be reached for comment.