Rural areas to benefit from borehole project

Chris Ndaliso

uMgungundlovu rural residents stand to benefit from a multi-million rand borehole project.

The project will see 25 boreholes being sunk and 590 ventilated improved pit (VIP) latrine toilets being built to the tune of a combined R20 million.

A recent council document has revealed that R400 000 will be paid for each borehole, while R10 million will go to the toilets, at R17 000 apiece.

The funds were a grant from Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) to the district to provide the facilities in question.

Amount for each borehole questioned

However, the DA in the district has cried foul about the project, questioning the amount for each borehole.

Party caucus leader in uMgungundlovu, Hazel Lake, said she had written to the acting municipal manager, Nosipho Mkhize to request an urgent investigation into the municipality’s proposed procurement of the boreholes at R400 000 each. She did, however, commend the building of toilets.

This is much appreciated for rural residents, who are in need of these toilets. The VIP toilet is a basic structure with three concrete sides, a toilet over a long drop, a roof and door. We questioned the R400 000 per borehole and were given an explanation that they are bulk supply boreholes.

“The price still seems excessive, being aware of private boreholes being supplied at under R40 000.

“This smacks of corruption and graft. Who is benefitting from this fat built into the contracts?” said Lake.

She said the municipal financial management act is clear that public funds spent should achieve value for money as a standard.

In practice, this is not happening, at the expense of service delivery, she said.

“The problem with this is that so much business, increased economic activity and self-employment could be achieved if money was not wasted on contractors and services that are inflated.

“If reasonable and competitive market prices were paid and ratepayers money protected, much more could be invested in infrastructure development, service delivery and public private partnerships.

“It is this self-serving and “enriching the few” mentality, which is harming the people who need services most and breaking down natural economic development which would occur if “common sense business practice was applied,” she said.

Borehole installation company

A borehole installation company owner, Chris Smith, said boreholes can cost up to R1 million. Smith said the cost for a borehole depends on the specifications by customers at a given time.

He said a number of factors are considered from the determination of where the water is; how the contractor is going to get to it; drilling and construction, determining the yield of the borehole, pumping and piping the borehole.

Government departments can have specifications that can push the price up. Those specifications can determine the nature of the deal the contractor and sub-contractor will get. In some cases, we can pay unfairly because the consultant would get the tender, then sub-contract the small guys to only take a huge chunk of the money, and give the sub-contractor the small change.

“This has been a cutthroat business because consultants want to make huge profits,” said Smith.

Municipal spokesperson Brian Zuma said Cogta has not made the funds available yet. Zuma said the assistance came after the municipality requested Cogta to assist.

“In his inaugural speech in November last year, the mayor highlighted minimising the sanitation and water provision backlog as a top priority for his administration. The municipality is delivering on that commitment.

We have ongoing projects to minimise the backlog. There are water projects to the value of over R500 million within the district.

“The VIP toilets contract was awarded in 2021 for 36 months. There were 20 bidders and the award went to the highest-scoring bidder. We are satisfied with the process and what it entails,” said Zuma.