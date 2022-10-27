SA finds humour in Sandton terrorist attack warning

Nompilo Kunene

Trust South Africans to make a joke out of anything. This time it’s the Sandton terrorist attack warning.

Black Twitter has taken the warning and is making funny scenarios of how South Africans will react if the terrorist attack were to really happen as warned in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Saturday.

On Wednesday the US Embassy issued an alert about possible terror attacks targeting large gatherings at an unspecified location in Sandton.

The SA government said it would urgently inform South Africans of immediate threats, should the need arise.

Twitter users posted how they had no faith in SA government.

Some posted how they will be running for their lives in Sandton this weekend.

Slay queens running away from #Terrorists in Sandton pic.twitter.com/zdR18Zhi0U— Tabloids (@TheRealThaboN) October 26, 2022