Sanral warns of traffic restrictions on N3 as reconstruction work begins

Witness Reporter

The reconstruction work on the N3 from Sanctuary Road to Link Road will result in the restriction of traffic to a single lane on the southbound carriageway from October 4, the South African National Roads Agency said on Thursday.

“The works to repair the slow lane, which have been under way for the past 18 months, are now complete. While we are happy to report that this lane is now open to traffic, repairs are, however, required to the middle and far-right lanes.

“The contractor is planning on undertaking these repairs starting October 4,” said Thabiso Dladla, Sanral’s eastern region project manager.

This work will result in the road being reduced to only one lane at night. The work will be undertaken between 7.30 pm and 4 am daily for about three weeks.

Motorists travelling to Durban can take the Cedara turn-off and drive along the R103 to join the N3 at the Armitage Road on-ramp.

The alternate route is to be used by light motor vehicles only during this period. All vehicles above eight tons may not use the R103 and will have to allow extra time for the delays.

“Sanral wishes to apologise to the motoring public for any inconvenience caused during the road closure. We appeal to road users to plan their trips accordingly.

“Motorists are warned that the repairs could result in an uneven surface and are asked to adhere to all the speed restrictions when approaching and travelling through the construction site,” said Dladla.