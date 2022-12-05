Scepticism over claims of fixing water woes in Tongaat

Witness Reporter

Khethukuthula Xulu

The eThekwini Municipality says it has made great strides in repairing all the infrastructure damaged by the April and May floods and that more than 90% of Tongaat homes, north of Durban, were receiving tap water.

This, after DA councillor Yogis Govender claimed that many people in Tongaat were on day 231 without water despite mayor Mxolisi Kaunda’s announcement of the Tongaat water treatment works being fully repaired.

Govender said they were calling upon the mayor to address the people of Tongaat urgently as to why they remain the unfortunate victims of mismanagement, “misinformation and shoddy treatment” and to find solutions to address this crisis.

“Residents have waited anxiously for signs of their water being restored, all in vain. The commissioning period was never explained to the residents of Tongaat who suffered months of pain and anguish.

“Having endured being a hotspot for the Covid-19 pandemic, hit by the July looting and arson and then the devastating floods, the residents of Tongaat have been reeling from one crisis to another,” said Govender.

eThekwini says 90% of Tongaat residents now getting tap water

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela claimed that 90% of Tongaat residents were now getting tap water.

However, there were a few areas where there were still challenges because of burst pipes.

“This is normal in a system that has not been working for quite some time. We apologise for this inconvenience,” he said.

eThekwini had announced that the deadline for water and sewer infrastructure to be complete was the end of November, however, the deadline has kept on moving and eThekwini told The Witness on Friday that contractors are on site and the entire infrastructure would be fixed soon.

“The Ohlange sewerage pump station has been repaired. Work is proceeding well at the Northern Waste Water Treatment works. We request to be given space to carry this workout,” added Mayisela.

Water and Sanitation minister calls for collaboration

On Sunday, Water and Sanitation Minister, Senzo Mchunu called for collaborative efforts from different stakeholders to expedite the improvement of water and sanitation infrastructure in eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality.

In a statement, Mchunu said this follows a stakeholder engagement meeting with the minister for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, KZN MEC for Cogta, Sihle Zikalala, executive mayor of eThekwini, Mxolisi Kaunda, Umgeni Water and other stakeholders, held in eThekwini to discuss interventions to water and sanitation challenges faced by the metro.

Zikalala asked the city to prioritise the issue of non-revenue water, at 57%, which was also the main point of contention in eThekwini Municipality.

Only 40% of water that is purchased is billed for and of that which is billed, less than 70% is paid.