School violence: Pupils vs teachers

Nosipho Gumede

Videos of pupils attacking and provoking teachers have been making the rounds on social media.

These videos have divided opinions, with some blaming the parents of the pupils for their behaviour and others blaming the teachers for reacting.

One of the videos that has been trending on Facebook and Twitter shows a pupil being held back by a female teacher as he is trying to fight with a male teacher.

The pupil can be heard uttering derogatory remarks towards the male teacher and threatening him, telling the teacher that he will deal with him.

Speaking briefly to Weekend Witness, educational psychologist Naomi Holdt said the main problem in cases where pupils attack teachers is disempowerment.

Experts say main problem is disempowerment

She said bullying, aggression and violence within children is an epidemic and people need to have a look at the root causes and address the issue.

Dr Johan Louw, who is also an educational psychologist, agreed that violence at schools was a challenging issue, but he also weighed in on corporal punishment.

He said there is a lot of work indicating that going the corporal punishment route can be devastating to children’s mental health, even though it would appear to have set them on a straight and narrow path.

“It also has negative effects on them. We see how children react the way they do and also the implications that we see at the moment at schools of teachers not being able to discipline kids effectively, especially in some of the rural schools, and in most schools they have up to 90 students in one class. Imagine having to try and discipline children in that class,” said Louw.

He added that it is the responsibility of parents to ensure their child’s behaviour is exemplary to help make the teachers’ work easier in classes because teachers have limits to their capacity to deal with unruly pupils.

Union says Constitution prioritises rights of pupils

Sadtu spokesperson Nomusa Cembi said it troubles teachers to see themselves in a situation where they are trending on social media for being attacked by pupils, adding that this affects them emotionally.

In most schools, there are processes that are put in place for pupils who attack teachers and certain ways in which they are dealt with. However, it does not affect their right to education.

“The Constitution protects or rather prioritises the rights of pupils to education, so normally a pupil would be suspended for a few days or they would have to go to another school, where there is no guarantee that they won’t repeat what they did in the previous school,” said Cembi.

She added that some schools involve parents by getting them to sign forms stipulating how the child is expected to act going forward, “but then you see no change in the child, and that puts teachers in a very difficult position”.

We as Sadtu currently have a campaign called the “Be a school fan”, which encourages pupils to listen to their teachers and to encourage each other to participate in class, do their work, and to respect teachers and their classmates. “We call on teachers to also respect the children and not abuse them

She added that parents and community members must also intervene, saying that the situation cannot be solved by the teachers alone, but parents also have to take a lead in disciplining their children because that’s where it starts.

Corporal punishment still used in SA schools

Meanwhile, Stats SA released the 2021 Children Exposed to Maltreatment report, which indicates that corporal punishment in South African schools is still used as a form of discipline.

According to the report, of the one million children who experienced violence at school, close to 84% experienced corporal punishment by teachers, followed by verbal abuse by teachers (13,7%) and physical violence by teachers (10,6%).

They added that this affects children who attend school in rural areas more than those in urban areas. KZN had the highest percentage of children who experienced violence at school (35,1%), followed by The Eastern Cape (18,1%), Gauteng (11,8%) and North West (10,2%).

The Department of Education did not comment by the time of publication, despite having been contacted multiple times.