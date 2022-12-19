SPCA bears the brunt of the war on pit bulls

Nosipho Gumede

While the SPCA battles an influx of pit bull owners surrendering their dogs, some dog owners say they face pressure to do so by their communities.

There have been reports of a rise in the surrendering of pit bulls to SPCAs in South Africa over the last few weeks.

This follows the recent spate of pit bull attacks on children in South Africa, where pit bulls have mauled children to death.

Pit bull owner

Pit bull owner Mandisa Hlophe is one of the many that have handed over their pit bulls to the SPCA. She said she handed over her pit bull out of fear that community members might harm him.

“I have seen the latest reports of pit bull bans and threats made to pit bull owners and I thought it would be safer to just surrender my pit bull to the nearest SPCA.”

Speaking on the recent spate of pit bull attacks on humans, especially children, Hlophe said it was disheartening.

It is really heartbreaking to see such news headlines. I really don’t know what has gotten into these animals. I have a four-year-old daughter and I couldn’t imagine what I would do if my pit bull mauled her to death. This has instilled fear in me and I’m sure in many parents as well, and it is also another reason why I surrendered my pit bull.

Hlophe said it was a tough decision because her family loved their pit bull. However, she had to put the safety of her child and her family first.

The Witness reached out to Pietermaritzburg SPCA and Durban SPCA about the surrendering of pit bulls, but was told only the national SPCA is allowed to comment on the issue.

National SPCA

According to a statement released by the national SPCA on the surrendering of pit bulls to SPCA, pit bulls are being surrendered to SPCAs in large numbers and, in communities where owners have not surrendered their pit bulls, the communities are beginning to take matters into their own hands.

“Animals are being poisoned, stabbed, beaten, and set alight in retaliation by angry communities.”

They said this has resulted in political parties, national unions, and National Civic Organisations either quoting or misquoting the NSPCA or threatening/instructing pit bull owners to surrender their dogs to the SPCA.

They said as the number of pit bulls being surrendered to SPCAs grows, so has their concerns about the effects of this, especially for smaller organisations.

The SPCA does not receive funding from the government. In addition, to the vital work that SPCAs are already providing to their communities on limited resources, we are faced with dealing with this issue alone as well.

“The SPCA movement is taking action at great risk and cost to assist animals and communities,” read the statement.