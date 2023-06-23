City is coming for owners of problem buildings

By Investigative Team

Progress is being made in enforcing the by-laws regarding problem buildings in the city. A drive around the city centre reveals abandoned and derelict buildings that are a blight on the Pietermaritzburg cityscape as they become havens for illegal activities and vagrants.

Not only are the sites an eyesore in the city, but the ongoing decay is driving business away and depreciating property values.

The Witness has reported that city manager Lulamile Mapholoba has instructed the planning department to identify the owners of problem buildings in the city centre in an attempt to enforce compliance with city by-laws, and to ensure that the owners are held accountable.

He said buildings whose ownership is not identified or remain unclaimed could be confiscated and put under municipal ownership after legal processes have been followed.

One particularly notable rundown building is to be found on the corner of West and Boom streets, while there are several others in Chief Albert Luthuli Street, Church Street and Pietermaritz Street, to name a few.

The Witness found that some of the buildings are occupied by vagrants who are living there unlawfully.

Previous reports

In February, The Witness reported that apartments built to house government employees, and some houses built for provincial government ministers, have been hijacked by armed criminals who refuse to vacate the properties.

The article said some of these buildings are breeding grounds for drug use, sex work and other illegal activities.

In May, Msunduzi Municipality said it was planning to take a tough stance against the owners of problem buildings in the city.

On the plans the City has implemented so far to address problem buildings, Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said: “The municipality has identified approximately 50 buildings that are dilapidated, abandoned, lack maintenance and have various by-law contraventions.

Some are used to operate illegal businesses. There are legal avenues that the municipality is pursuing to deal with these buildings.

Mkhize warned owners who continue to ignore the by-laws that the municipality will not hesitate to institute legal proceedings against them.

Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business

The Witness spoke to the CEO of the Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business, Melanie Veness, about the effect these problem buildings are having on businesses and the city.

Veness said derelict and abandoned buildings bring down the tone of the area around them.

They are often taken over by vagrants and used as drug dens and, or for other illicit purposes, increasing crime in the area and making it an unsafe and unattractive place to trade from. Property values inevitably fall, finding good tenants becomes increasingly more difficult, and no income means less maintenance and the urban decay spreads.

Municipal building by-laws

According to the by-laws, problem building are buildings which have been abandoned, or appear to have been abandoned by the owner, regardless of whether rates or service charges are being paid.

Problem buildings are classified as:

 buildings that are overcrowded or have been “hijacked”;

buildings that have been the subject of one or more written complaints, charges or convictions regarding criminal activities being conducted in the building, as confirmed in writing by the SAPS;

 buildings that are illegally occupied or have refuse or waste material unlawfully accumulated, dumped, stored or deposited in them;

 buildings that have been unlawfully erected or a part has been unlawfully erected; or changed and its subsequent usage is unauthorised;

 buildings that are partially completed or structurally unsound or showing signs thereof, and may be a threat or danger to life and property; and

buildings that are in contravention of one or more of the municipality’s by-laws.

In addition: “any person who either contravenes any provision of these by-laws; fails to comply with a compliance notice; fails to comply with any lawful instruction given in terms of these by-laws; threatens, resists, interferes with or obstructs any authorised official in the performance of their duties or functions in terms of or under these by-laws, or deliberately furnishes false or misleading information to an authorised official, is guilty of an offence.”

In the case of a continuing offence, an additional fine of an amount not exceeding R5 000 or imprisonment not exceeding 10 days, for each day on which such offence continues, or both, will be imposed.

The by-laws state that any person who is convicted of an offence under these by-laws is liable to a fine

of an amount not exceeding R1 000 000 or imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years.