Sex work: Schools concerned about exposed sexual activity

By Investigative Team

The rise in sex work in Pietermaritzburg is causing concern among residents, particularly its prevalence around schools.

Manor Flats, Bulwer Road, Berg Street and Mysore Road are just some of the hot spots for sex workers in Pietermaritzburg.

The Mysore Road sex workers recently became an issue as some were standing outside two schools during the day.

ALSO READ | Sex work: Proliferation of underage sex work

Residents in the area, who did not want to be named, said the sex workers are working in the area day and night.

“My concern is for the children who have to see this. Is this what we want to teach our next generation of women?” she asked.

Shenaz Singh, who is part of the school governing body at Woodlands Secondary School, said they know who the land belongs to and the school has approached the owners many times to clean up the vacant land.

We have approached them many times. We could even make use of that land as a school if it was maintained regularly.

She said that during the day the pupils are exposed to everything that happens there. When the pupils switch classes they see everything the sex workers get up to.

“We even have video footage of sexual intercourse taking place in the bush during school time,” said Singh.

ALSO READ | Our Viewpoint | Sex work has become ‘institutionalised abuse’

Adding that the vacant land has also attracted petty criminals who prey on the pupils as they exit school at the end of the school day.

Staff and the school governing body (SGB) members of St Christopher’s School, located near Dales Park, are also concerned about the proliferation of sexual activities that are taking place on the grounds in full view of their special-needs pupils.

Vincent Ngidi, the security guard at the electricity substation next to the school, said the sex workers keep their mattresses behind the school where they conduct their business. He added that robberies in the area have increased lately.

We appeal to the municipality to install a gate to block access to Dales Park. We witness obscenity in broad daylight. The situation is mentally disturbing, especially to pupils.

Ward 27 councillor Daniel Kemp told The Witness that St Christopher’s School and the electricity substation next to it have suffered loss due to theft and the lack of maintenance of the park.

Manor Flats has had sex workers operating in the area for many years but has seen an increase in sex workers over the years.

Mary-Ann Charles, a manor flats resident who has lived there for 22years, said the sex workers have various spots in the area where they operate.

“They work throughout the day and can be seen on main roads in daylight. Their age group is definitely under 30. “Ever since a truck knocked our wall down at the back, we’ve noticed quite a lot of activity during the night on our side,” said Charles.

ALSO READ | Sex work: Proliferation of underage sex work

Charles said that the women who work in the area are not shy and one was even seen changing in the day in full view of everyone.

A resident who wished to remain anonymous said she has been living in the area for 25 years.

“They have even started having sexual intercourse across the river in the bush and we can see it from where we stay,” she said.

She added that little grass huts have been built for hiding behind the flats for the sexual activities. Zandile Madonda, a resident in Manor, said that after 7 pm, the area around the shop is risky as people hide in the dark.

“All this activity attracts the wrong people. It’s no longer safe to go to the shops after 7pm,” said Madonda.

DA Ward 33 councillor Suraya Reddy said sex workers have been a problem in the community for a while now, despite many efforts to help them.

We tried many ways to get the sex workers off the streets but due to the costs of living right now, they find their way back.

ALSO READ | Sex workers blamed for crime surge in Bulwer Street, Pietermaritzburg

Reddy said that they have reported the problem to the police many times but nothing has been done. Brothels have also been a concern lately, especially in Bulwer Road. A resident there has tried to fight the people involved legally but has had no success.

“The City needs to be called upon to try to curb the spread of sex workers in residential areas and rather create a space for them that does not impact the residents,” said Reddy.

Instead of giving all their attention to illegal dumping and vagrants they should also try to find a solution for sex workers.