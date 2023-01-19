St Charles matriculant sets school record with 12 distinctions

Londiwe Xulu

A St Charles College matriculant in Pietermaritzburg, who broke the school’s matric results record, has jetted off to London to refresh after a hectic matric year.

Sebastian Ridge, from Hilton, who obtained 12 distinctions, breaking the college’s record of 11 distinctions, said it was great to see that all the hard work he put into his matric year had paid off.

With all the challenges the class of 2022 went through from their Grade 10 year onwards, Ridge said he was grateful for the support he received from the college and his family.

When Covid-19 hit the country, we all had to go home and we didn’t have physical teachers for a while. I remained focused and the school was also supportive. I put my head down last year and focused a lot on my schoolwork.

“With the load shedding that was constantly a problem, I continued to focus on my schoolwork and block everything else out.”

After his hard work, Ridge is taking a gap year and will be spending time with family in London. “This year, I get to spend time with my family, my brothers and experience a new environment. I’ll get to relax after a hectic year,” said Ridge.

His mother, Gill Ridge, said she was proud of her son. She said Ridge worked hard and deserved the results he achieved. St Charles College headmaster, Allen van Blerk, said Ridge achieved a new record for four A Levels with an average mark of 95,75% and a mark of 99% for A Level Mathematics.

This is an astounding achievement and will probably place him as the top A Level student in South Africa and perhaps in Africa. We are tremendously proud of the excellent efforts of our 2022 Sixth Form boys.

“Their A Level results have set new records of achievement. While top universities in the world [Cambridge and Oxford] expect three A Level distinctions [A symbols] for entry, our boys have achieved that and more,” he said.

The Cambridge International A Levels are the recognised gold standard for secondary education in the world (166 countries) and the courses offer unparalleled depth and are designed to set pupils up for academic success in their tertiary studies, anywhere in the world