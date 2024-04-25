Chasing the Sun 2: Reflecting on the 2023 Rugby World Cup

The eagerly awaited fifth and final episode of Chasing the Sun 2 has had thousands of Springbok fans and rugby lovers in tears as the documentary’s producers gave viewers an up-close look into what made the team’s fourth Rugby World Cup victory all too sweet.

The five-part documentary returned for a second instalment after the Springboks successfully defended their title at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, which was held in France.

It takes viewers on a rollercoaster ride as they watch never-before-seen footage of what goes into the logistics and team selection, as well as external criticism from rugby analysts and media, and internal conflict within the team.

Despite this, with help from an unbelievable mentor in the form of coach Rassie Erasmus and a deep desire to bring hope and restore pride in South Africa, the team of 32 players overcame the adversity thrown their way.

A key part of episode five saw Erasmus in tears as the team landed at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, displaying just how much the nation means to the men in green and gold.

Following the final airing, Rachel Kolisi, wife of captain Siya Kolisi, highlighted how the documentary brought back so many memories.

In a social media post in which she attached several video clips and photos of her at the tournament, she wrote: “Chasing the Sun 2 has me reminiscing. Very possibly one of the most stressful times in our lives, but goodness there’s nothing like South Africans pulling together in the same direction.”

She concluded: “Love our Bok family so much.”

It did not take much for Cheslin Kolbe’s wife Layla to comment, writing: “I miss our family bubble, not the stress (laughing emoji).”

Kolbe, who was yellow carded in the last eight minutes of the final, was crucial in evoking emotion from the country. The fast-paced number 14 sank his face deep into his green jersey after thinking he would cost his team the final.

However, he too recently shared a post about that moment, with the caption: “Nou weet hulle!!! (Now they know).”

