State objects to relaxing Panday’s bail conditions for holiday

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The state has objected to the plea from Thoshan Panday, a Durban businessman accused of corruption, to ease his bail conditions for a family holiday abroad in December.

In the state’s application in opposition to bail, investigator Colonel Phillip Herbst said he doesn’t think Panday has honestly shared all the important information affecting the court’s decision on changing his bail conditions.

The application was heard on Monday in the Durban High Court.

Herbst also revealed that Panday had been living a high life, has purchased Ferraris worth millions and has continued to run his former businesses, although they have been transferred to different ownership since he was charged with corruption.

Panday made the application in November.

According to the draft itinerary of his travels, the flight plan indicated that Panday would leave from King Shaka International Airport on December 20 and return on January 4.

According to Panday’s legal representative, Panday’s son was going to be paying for the trip since Panday’s assets have been seized by the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and the Investigating Directorate (ID) in connection with the fraud and corruption case against Panday and eight others.

The alleged criminal syndicate was accused of acting in common purpose to deprive SAPS of an amount of over R47,3 million through acts of fraud, corruption, forgery, bribery and money laundering before and during the Soccer World Cup.

According to Herbst’s affidavit, Panday’s son worked at a bank and didn’t earn enough to pay for a trip overseas for the entire family.

Herbst said the application did not reflect the cost of the trip.

However, “the cheapest flight for six people- being the applicant, his former wife [also an accused in the case] and four children, will cost approximately R169 092. The most expensive will be approximately R364 002”.

The affidavit also revealed that it is suspected that Panday is still running the companies that have been transferred to different owners.

He has ordered a Ferrari which was paid for by one of the companies he used to own. While under investigation and having his assets restrained by the state, he registered another company in October, which he changed ownership in December after he found out that the state knew about it. While the company was still in his name, he purchased a Ferrari for R7,9 million. According to the state he has ordered another Ferrari which can cost up to R14 million.

NPA investigating directorate (ID) spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the application was not pursued on Monday, and the matter was adjourned sine die (indefinitely).

Background to the state’s allegations

The state alleges that three former SAPS officials failed to follow the prescripts of the Public Finance Management Act, by, among other things, deliberately delaying applications for procurement authority from the national office for accommodation for the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

“They deliberately didn’t follow up on invitations they had sent to existing service providers [who charged reasonable rates]; thereby causing the need to procure accommodation for SAPS members for the 2010 World Cup on an urgent basis and at inflated rates, a mere couple of days before the event was due to start,” said Seboka.

Seboka said their intentional delay in procuring accommodation well in advance of the 2010 SWC, led to an urgent deviation from normal procurement processes, which had to be processed in haste by the national office.

Goldcoast was awarded orders for accommodation for police members deployed within the KZN province during times of unrest from October 2009, at inflated rates. Goldcoast was awarded 80% of the accommodation order for the 2010 SWC and charged SAPS rates which were much higher than other service providers.

“Panday is the sole member of Goldcoast Trading CC,” said Seboka.

The five entities alleged to have been controlled by and associated with Panday, were paid over R47,3 million by SAPS between October 2009 and August 2010 (Goldcoast R39 336 283, Valotone R3 515 704, Bravosat R2 079 469, Kaseev Traders R1 552 019 and Unite Mzansi R863 122).

According to the NPA, Panday misrepresented that Goldcoast had secured block bookings in 2008 for the 2010 SWC, which was false. Panday then had to place police members in venues, paid them a low rate and claimed inflated rates from SAPS.

“In addition, Goldcoast and four other entities associated with him through family member ownership, received orders approved by Madhoe and Narainpershad for miscellaneous goods required by SAPS members for the 2010 Soccer World Cup, through fraud including cover quoting and forgery,” said Seboka.

In the application to court, the NPA alleged that Panday was the mastermind of the criminal enterprise.