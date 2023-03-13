State vs Gumede: Attorney says investigation was unlawful and politically motivated

Khethukuthula Xulu

The defence in the trial of former eThekwini Municipality mayor Zandile Gumede and the 21 others claims that the entire investigation was unlawful and politically motivated.

Defence attorney Jay Naidoo said the head of the city integrity and investigation unit (CIIU), Mbuso Ngcobo, was on a witch hunt to take down Gumede.

She and her alleged accomplices face several charges, including conspiracy to commit corruption, corruption, fraud, money laundering, racketeering, contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act and contravention of the Municipal Systems Act, for the multimillion-rand Durban Solid Waste (DSW) fraud and corruption case amounting to more than R300 million.

Last week the defence teams wanted Ngcobo to provide additional documents relating to the testimony of an anonymous complainant as well as the fraud investigation.

The defence requested to see the actual written allegation dropped off by the walk-in individual, the internal report conducted by CIIU, minutes to the meetings at CIIU which would reveal the appointment of the Integrity Forensic Services (IFS) and the tender agreement with costs.

The State, after arguing that the tender agreement was privileged information, finally came clean that it does not have the internal report and minutes, however, it will furnish the court with the tender agreement between IFS and CIIU.

Contradictory to what the State said, during cross examination, Ngcobo was asked again whether a written report from the CIIU internal team existed or not. Ngcobo stuttered and said yes it existed.

Ngcobo is yet to provide that initial written report.

Naidoo said without these documents, the entire investigation was unlawful.

Naidoo said the CIIU didn’t follow the correct supply chain processes in hiring IFS.

On his first day of testifying, Ngcobo did admit that the correct procedures were not followed but that CIIU used its “fairness” protocol to hire IFS.

This week, the second witness, Raymond Rampersad is expected to take the stand.

He was the former eThekwini DSW head and according to the state, will reveal how Robert Abbu (also an accused), was responsible for the initiation of the process for the new DSW special project/tender which was to get contractors to collect waste and help with the illegal dumping problems, especially in townships.

The case continues.