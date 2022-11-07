Stokvels need to be careful about distributing cash

Lethiwe Makhanya

Pietermaritzburg police are urging stokvel groups to be vigilant when meeting to distribute their stokvel money.

Usually the groups hold meetings from the end of November where they discuss their finances and share out the money among members.

A common format for stokvels is rotational, where members of the group contribute a fixed amount, either weekly or monthly.

They meet each month to collect contributions and bank it. Towards the end of the year, they gather and each member gets back all the money he or she contributed.

In most cases, they withdraw the money and meet in a certain place to count it and distribute it, but sometimes that is when they get robbed.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala has urged stokvel groups to refrain from withdrawing cash to avoid being victims of robbery.

Previous Stokvel issues

Last year, The Witness reported on a stokvel group from Ashdown that was robbed of money amounting to close on R120 000, when they were about to divide it.

During the robbery, criminals locked the house and assaulted two members before fleeing with the money.

Gwala said during this time of the year police usually get cases where people claim that they have been robbed of all their stokvel money.

He said it is time that people move with technology and stop withdrawing all the money from the bank and keeping it in their houses.

Instead of carrying all the cash, rather do electronic transfers with your cellphones to avoid being robbed. This time of the year criminals are getting ready to attack the stokvel groups.

We understand that people get excited and want to see the money, but keeping a large amount of money in the house is very risky.

Gwala said members of the stokvel groups must also keep the information regarding their money to themselves, no matter how excited they are.