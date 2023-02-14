Swarm of bees sting four people in Bluff, South of Durban

A homeowner and workers from a garden service were stung by a swarm of bees at Grosvenor in Bluff, south of Durban on Tuesday morning.
Netcare 911 spokesperson, Shawn Herbst said people from the garden service were cutting grass when a bee hive was disturbed.
Herbst said the bees stung workers and when the homeowner went to find out what was happening, he was also stung.
All four patients were treated on scene by advanced life support paramedics and once stabilised were transported to hospital for further care.