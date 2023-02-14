Swarm of bees sting four people in Bluff, South of Durban

Londiwe Xulu

A homeowner and workers from a garden service were stung by a swarm of bees at Grosvenor in Bluff, south of Durban on Tuesday morning.

Netcare 911 spokesperson, Shawn Herbst said people from the garden service were cutting grass when a bee hive was disturbed.

Herbst said the bees stung workers and when the homeowner went to find out what was happening, he was also stung.