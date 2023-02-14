News

Swarm of bees sting four people in Bluff, South of Durban

Netcare 911 spokesperson, Shawn Herbst said people from the garden service were cutting grass when a bee hive was disturbed.

Netcare911 attending to bee stings in Bluff
Netcare911 attending to bee stings in Bluff. Photo: Netcare911.

A homeowner and workers from a garden service were stung by a swarm of bees at Grosvenor in Bluff, south of Durban on Tuesday morning.

Herbst said the bees stung workers and when the homeowner went to find out what was happening, he was also stung.

All four patients were treated on scene by advanced life support paramedics and once stabilised were transported to hospital for further care.

