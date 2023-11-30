WATCH | Tanker on fire causes N3 closure

By Akheel Sewsunker

A tanker on fire on the N3 Cliffdale northbound has caused the road to be closed.

According to Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson Sindi KaNgidi Msimang, all the emergency services are en-route to the tanker which is about to explode.

“RTI are on the way to the scene to investigate and the fire department has been alerted. The road is closed and traffic is being diverted to Shongweni,” she said.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.