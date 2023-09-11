Three people shot dead in Pietermaritzburg lovers’ spat

By Chanel George

The shooter who is alleged to have claimed the lives of three people over the weekend, including a young child, in what police are calling an alleged love triangle dispute, is in a critical condition in hospital.

The shooting, which took place in the early hours of Saturday morning, saw a man enter the Nhlalakahle settlement and allegedly shoot a woman, the woman’s boyfriend and daughter, who were all declared dead at the scene.

A two-year-old boy was also shot and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

ALSO READ | Man killed in Umhlanga drive-by shooting

Mountain Rise SAPS spokesperson, Warrant Officer Pancheal Singh said the man was a private security guard who had just completed his shift at around 6 am.

Singh alleged that the man suspected that his girlfriend had been cheating on him.

When his shift ended, he made his way to the settlement in a company vehicle to where his ex-girlfriend was staying at the time. He entered the home, approached her and shot her and the two children, who were both under the age of five. Both children are believed to be his.

Singh said he then went up to the next settlement to shoot the man whom he believed his ex-girlfriend had been cheating with.

“The man was also declared dead at the scene,” he said.

Singh said, in an attempt to commit suicide, the security guard then drove up to Bishopstowe Road.

“He was spotted on a security company tracker and he was followed,” he said.

ALSO READ | Engen garage shooting: Officer opposes bail for accused man

Singh said the man parked the vehicle that he had been driving and walked into a sugarcane field, where he shot himself in the head.

“He was then rushed to a nearby hospital,” he said.

Singh said the security guard is in a critical condition.

“The security guard is being monitored by police; however, his condition is not looking promising,” Singh said late on Sunday.

Police had not released the names of those involved in the shooting by the time of publication.