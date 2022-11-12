Three suspected criminals gunned down

Witness Reporter

Three people suspected to be behind a string of robberies and the murder of a Magma security officer were gunned down in the Highflats area, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday.

Shaheen Suleiman of Magma Security and Investigations said investigations were conducted following a Richmond business robbery and murder of a reaction officer from Magma Security and Investigations.

Suleiman said last month, the Magma officer had been passing by the scene of the robbery and was flagged down by the store’s private security guard.

In the process of going to the assistance of the said guard, Suleiman said the officer was subsequently ambushed and gunned down by the armed robbers.

Suleiman said on Thursday the operational team, including SAPS units, stopped a vehicle linked to the Richmond matter in the Highflats area.

“The suspects alighted and opened fire at the members resulting in three suspects being fatally wounded.”

He said two pistols, two shotguns and an air rifle were recovered as well as cash and cellphones.

Suleiman said it was further established that the same suspects had also committed a carjacking in the Ixopo area and a house robbery in Highflats.