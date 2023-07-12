Three-year-old makes waves on social media with Albany bread picture

By Nosipho Gumede

A little smile goes a long way.

This was proven when photographs of 3-year-old Lethukukhanya Mjaji, holding a loaf of white Albany bread, started trending on social media platforms.

Little Mjaji’s smile and innocence captivated the country by storm.

The pictures have since gone viral with people calling for Albany to use it for branding.

Doors are automatically opening for the young girl. All she did was to go to shop and buy the bread indeed when it's your time to shine nothing can stop you. Lethukuthula Miss Albany Bread. pic.twitter.com/O2IhmaBEZP— Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) July 11, 2023

To tell you the Truth, I haven’t seen such a heart warming picture in a long time. Phakama #Albany ixesha lisondele pic.twitter.com/8cPCyBzcYw— Master J (@JostaMasterJ) July 11, 2023

The pictures were taken by her uncle, Lungisani Mjaji who is a commercial photographer student at the Tshwane University of Technology.

Sharing the story behind the pictures in one of his tweets, Mjaji said the image is part of his project called “My Footprint”, aiming to capture the beauty of South Africa’s rural landscapes, featuring his 3-year-old niece.