Tips on what to do if you get sssspat on

Nosipho Gumede

It’s the season for Mozambique spitting cobras’ and snake catcher Nick Evans shared tips and tricks on what to do when one gets spat at by these slithering spitters.

In the past few days, the snake catcher has caught quite a few in Durban and surrounding areas.

Evans said he caught one under a couch in Reservoir Hills on Monday.

Last night, I removed an 80cm one from a property in Westville. A few reports of dogs being spat at, after approaching the snake, have also come in. Yesterday, a man in Zwelibomvu, west of Durban, called to ask for advice after he got a spray of venom in his eyes.

He said the man was moving some sand in the garden, uncovering and surprising the snake, and that’s when it spat on him.

What to do if you get spat on:

According to Evans, Mozambique Spitting Cobras do not look for trouble. They look for toads mostly, and shelter, however, should one get spat at, this is what you must do:

· Rinse your eyes out for a few minutes with water.

· You can also use some eye drops.

· Go see a doctor for a check-up.

Evans said one must do the same for their pets too and take them to the vet.

He added that people should move slowly away from the snake should they encounter one and phone a professional immediately for help, while keeping eyes on it from 5m away or more.

He also said people must not attack snakes.