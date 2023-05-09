Tourism identified at KZN’s economic recovery and reconstruction plan

By Nosipho Gumede

The official opening of the 44th annual Africa’s Travel Indaba commenced at the Durban ICC on Tuesday.

This years theme is ‘an unlimitless Africa’.

South African tourism is hosting The Witness at the indaba and also gave media a tour of Durban.

The colourful event was attended by eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, KZN Premier Nomusa Duba-Ncube, Minister of tourism Patricia De Lille and her deputy Amos Mahlalela, along with EDTEA MEC Siboniso Duma, among others.

Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said tourism is one of the foremost sectors identified as part of the province’s economic recovery and reconstruction plan, and the indaba marks a critical tipping point in the province’s recovery as it leaves behind legacies of the damaging floods.

As figures for the festive season indicate, the return of our tourism sector is well on its way having recorded a recovery of R2.5 billion during the December period. As provincial government announced, the province welcomed over half a million (over 500 000) domestic tourists and fifty-one thousand (51 000) international tourists.

She added that according to Tourism KwaZulu-Natal the occupancy rate from December 26, last year, to January 1, reached an average of 81% across the province.

Minister of Tourism

Minister of Tourism Patricia De Lille took to the stage in a jovial mood to deliver her speech, saying it is now time for implementation and no longer time for complaints and promises.

She said they are working hard to exceed pre-Covid-19 attendance numbers and have an estimated 6 000 people attending from all over South Africa, Africa and the rest of the world.

This year’s Indaba sees more than 350 tourism products being showcased, 1000 buyers from across the tourism ecosystem and just under 1 000 exhibitors.

“The attendees include destination marketing bodies, hotel groups, airlines, tour operators, and 10 African Tourism Boards and 21 African countries are represented here,” said De Lille.

Supporting tourism enterprises

Speaking on supporting tourism enterprises, De Lille said the Department of Tourism has invested R11.7million in supporting 123 local small inbound tourism enterprises through its Market Access Support Programme (MASP) to showcase their products and services at the Hidden Gems pavilion during Africa’s Travel Indaba.

She said this investment will enable these small businesses to display their unique products and services, expand their networks, and foster partnerships that will drive the growth and sustainability of the tourism industry in South Africa.

“I also invite all South African tourism companies to be part of this year’s Sho’t Left Travel week by providing discounted travel deals to South Africans.

“By offering discounts of up to 50% off during the week starting from the 4th to the 10th of September, we will be encouraging South Africans to travel in our beautiful, vibrant and diverse country,” said De Lille.

Speaking on the tourism sector performance, De Lille said it is good, however it can be better.

‘A harmonised visa regime’

She said some of the challenges include the visa regime in all African countries.

“We must have a harmonised visa regime across the continent to make it easier for visitors to move from one country to another.

“We must also simplify the e-visa application process and reduce visa costs to make Africa a more attractive destination for both Africans and international travellers.

She added that in this regard, South Africa has visa waivers for several African countries for a specified period and up to a maximum of 90 days, including SADC countries such as Tanzania, Namibia. Angola, Mozambique, Mauritius, Malawi and Botswana.

We have also rolled out the e-visa system to several countries including Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda, Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo and we are expanding the e-visa system to an additional 20 countries.

De Lille added that another critical area is airlift capacity.

“I am looking forward to working with various partners in reducing the high cost of air travel in Africa as we know that this deters visitors and thereby limits tourism growth,” said De Lille.

According to the minister, one of the key projects the Department of Tourism in South Africa has, is to help businesses mitigate climate change and adapt to energy constraints is the Green Tourism Incentive Programme (GTIP).

She said the programme encourages and incentivizes private sector tourism enterprises to move towards the installation of solutions for the sustainable management and usage of electricity and water resources through the installation of solar systems and water saving technologies.