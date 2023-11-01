Update: Truck ploughs into home on Old Howick Road, one dead

By Zama Myeza

A truck has crashed into a house on Old Howick Road, leaving on truck occupant dead.

According to eyewitnesses at the scene, the truck allegedly lost control travelling down on Old Howick and hit two parked cars before ploughing into a house.

It is reported there were two passengers in the truck. One jumped out of the truck before it crashed, while the other was declared dead on scene.

The driver had to be removed from the vehicle with the help of paramedics and the fire department, who attended to the scene.

The driver has been transported to a nearby hospital.

The housekeeper and a child were in the house at the time but, fortunately, neither of them were injured.

*This is a developing story.