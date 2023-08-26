Two arrested for the murder of Msunduzi Ward 41 councillor

By Witness Reporter

Two people have been arrested for the murder of Msunduzi councillor, Mabhungu Mkhize.

Mkhize was shot on Friday afternoon in Imbali Unit 14 on his way back from a council meeting.

“Police responded to reports of a shooting incident and upon arrival a vehicle which the two victims were travelling in was found riddled with bullet holes. It was reported that two suspects approached the vehicle and opened fire at the occupants.”

“The driver tried to drive away, however, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a house. The passenger sustained a gunshot wound on the thigh and managed to run to safety. The 45-year-old councillor was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. No one in the house was reported injured,” said police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

Netshiunda said officers from Plessislaer and the Umgungundlovu District Task Team mobilised resources and the suspected killers were arrested at a house on Ntumbeza Road in Imbali.

“Two firearms were found hidden on the roof of a garage and the vehicle which was reportedly used as the getaway from the crime scene was recovered and seized.”

“The suspects, aged 23 and 27 years old, will appear in court soon on charges of murder and attempted murder,” he said.