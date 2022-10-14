Two women shot dead in Durban

Witness Reporter

Two women were shot dead at a house in Mandela Park, Kwanyuswa, in Durban on Friday morning.

Shawn Herbst, Netcare 911’s spokesperson, said the two women were found lying on the floor, both had suffered gunshot wounds to their heads.

“The women were assessed, however showed no signs of life and were declared dead on the scene,” said Herbst.

He said the circumstances leading up to the incident will be investigated by the Hillcrest SAPS who were also on scene.

The police are yet to comment on the matter.