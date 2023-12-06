Updated: Call to ban ‘pens down’ celebrations after fatal crash

By Zama Myeza

Tragedy struck a jubilant group of grade 12 pupils who were travelling home after a “pens down” after-exam party when three of them were killed and another three severely injured in a road accident on the N11.

The pupils from Mnyamande High School near Newcastle were driving home in the early hours of Monday when the accident happened.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Mbali Frazer said she was devastated to hear about the tragedy and extended her condolences to the bereaved families and wished the survivors a speedy recovery.

The loss of these young lives is tragic and weighs heavily on my heart as we wait in anticipation of the results of the grade 12 examination, which will for them [the deceased] be awarded posthumously.

She pleaded with parents and families to heed the warning from minister of education Angie Motshekga urging caregivers to keep a close eye on pupils during this time.

She said she was against “pens down” parties as in some instances, they put pupils’ lives at risk.

Provincial education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said that the injured schoolchildren are currently in the intensive care unit of a local hospital.

The department of education has sent a delegation of officials from the Amajuba District to visit the families of the deceased learners and to pay their respects on behalf of the MEC. It is understandable that our matrics would like to let their hair down and celebrate the end of a difficult few years at school, but the department has urged them to do so responsibly and in moderation, especially in terms of alcohol consumption.

Calls to ban pens down celebrations

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) says government should ban “pens down” celebrations.

During a recent sitting of the KZN Legsilature, IFP chief chip Thembeni KaMamadlopha-Mthethwa MPL, raised a motion calling for the ban of matric “pens down” celebrations in the province.

Allowing such parties to take place is nothing more than a recipe for disaster, as they are often destructive in nature, with unprotected sex and the use of illegal substances being a regular fixture of the parties. Further, in the past, matric final exam celebrations have claimed the lives of many young people through car accidents, and violence meted out against one another.

KaMamaslopha-Mthethwa urged all learners to put safety first, as they have their entire lives ahead of them. They have also called upon parents to monitor their children, as some attend these “pens down” celebrations without their permission.

Rage Festival

The warnings about “pens down” parties come at a time when thousands of young people flock to the popular Rage Festival in Ballito and Umhlanga.

Organisers said they have prioritised the safety of all attendees.

Jason Strydom, the owner of the Rage Festival, said that safety of their “Ragers” is their top priority, and they have implemented numerous measures to ensure that people feel safe and secure while attending the festival.

Every year we work harder to boost security and safety measures for our ‘Ragers’. These measures include working with local police services and private security companies to monitor the festival across multiple venues.

“A comprehensive safety team is employed that includes members from city management, medical services, the Red Frogs and our very own health and safety officers who are all supported and assisted by our proprietary event technology. This technology is armed with information on an individual and allows Rage Festival to track, identify and act in any crisis situation.”

Pupils have been advised to adhere to the following:

• Familiarise yourselves with the safety measures at the event itself, and the relevant local emergency phone numbers;

• Keep a close eye on your valuables at all times;

• Similarly, keep a close eye on your beverages at all times, and do not leave them unattended;

• Report anything suspicious to the South African Police Service or the event organisers immediately;

• Avoid drinking and driving; and

• Set up a buddy system for your own safety, as well as keep in regular contact with your parents.

Parents have also been encouraged to have discussions with children about safety risks when they attend any event.