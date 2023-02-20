Water supply restored at Durban’s Prince Mshiyeni Hospital

Witness Reporter

Piped water started flowing again at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Sunday after three weeks without running water due to a major pipe burst.

The construction on the 400mm diameter steel pipeline was completed on Sunday after delays caused by the procurement of material and heavy rains.

The eThekwini Municipality said its Water and Sanitation team worked tirelessly on the construction of the pipeline which required re-routing to avoid damage to the South Coast Bridge on the Umlaas Canal.

Piped water started flowing to Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital today, 19 February, following the completion of the construction of the 400mm diameter steel— eThekwini Municipality (@eThekwiniM) February 19, 2023

eThekwini Municipality’s head of communications, Lindiwe Khuzwayo, said the construction was done parallel to a temporary line which assisted in supplying water to areas such as Glebelands, Mega City and surrounding areas while the permanent pipeline was being constructed.

“While work to construct the permanent and temporary connection was underway, nearby affected residents and the hospital were supplied with water through tankers.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank residents for their patience,” said Khuzwayo.