‘We aren’t to blame for KZN killings’ – ANC

Clive Ndou

With political killings on the rise in KwaZulu-Natal, the ANC on Friday came out against opposition parties who attribute the spike in assassinations to the ruling party’s failure to implement the recommendations of the Moerane Commission.

The Moerane Commission to probe political killings, was established by the ANC-led KZN government in 2016 and made a number of recommendations, including that councillors, mayors and other political office bearers should desist from interfering in tender-awarding processes.

Since the commission handed over its report to the provincial government in 2018, scores of politicians, mainly municipal councillors, have been murdered.

The IFP, whose Msinga Municipality councillor Siyanda Magubane is the latest victim after an unknown man shot and killed him while he was seated in his car in Msinga two weeks ago, said the latest murders would not have happened had the ANC-led provincial government implemented the commission’s recommendation.

“The commission made it clear what needed to be done to stop the killings but the provincial government ignored the commission’s recommendation.

There simply is no political will to implement the recommendations,” IFP KZN Legislature chief whip Blessed Gwala, said.

However, the ANC denied that the commission’s recommendations have not been implemented and accused the IFP of “grandstanding”.

“The killing of politicians is an extremely serious matter. Regrettably, the IFP has sought to use this tragedy for cheap political scoring,”

ANC provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said. The commission’s recommendations, Mndebele said, were not directed at the provincial government alone.

“They speak about the culture of violence in the province, corruption and lack of political tolerance.

As we speak the ANC has initiated a number of programmes meant to, among other things, deal with the problem of corruption within its own ranks, and educate its members on the importance of political tolerance.

“So far, apart from blaming the government, we don’t hear anything about programmes which the IFP and other opposition parties in the provinces are rolling out in response to the commission’s recommendations. All we see is opposition parties using the political killings matter to garner votes.

“In our view as the ANC that’s being irresponsible and reckless,” he said.

Magubane’s murder was preceded by that of ANC eThekwini councillor Mnqobi Molefe, who was killed three weeks ago by unknown gunmen while visiting his girlfriend’s home in Margate on the South Coast.

Other councillors who have been murdered in the province recently include IFP Amajuba Municipality speaker Bhekumndeni Ndima and ANC eThekwini councillor Minenhle Mkhize.

Salga speaks on political killings

According to the South African Local Government Association (Salga), hundreds of the province’s councillors have been murdered since 1994.

Salga president Bheki Stofile said the killings have become a major threat to the local government sphere in KZN.

“There are more than 300 councillors who have been assassinated. This matter to us is a concern because it’s an intimidation and threat to public office bearers in the local government space,” he said.