Young giraffe caught in snare put down

By Zama Myeza

Veterinarians at the Bisley Nature Reserve had to put down a five-month-old giraffe that had sustained an injury from a snare trap that had been placed by poachers inside the reserve.

The male giraffe had been reported limping around the reserve on numerous occasions.

According to Peter West, chairperson of Friends of Bisley Nature Reserve (FOBNR), some of these snare traps have been on the reserve for more than four years.

ALSO READ | Sentencing of three wildlife poachers hailed as a success

We conduct snare patrol on the reserve quite often because the number of poachers that target our reserve has increased over the past few years. Approximately three months ago, the calf was first spotted and darted by Dr Ryan van Deventer, who removed the snare from above the knee of the left front leg. After a month, the leg above the knee became severely swollen and a decision was made to dart again. Strangely, it was found that there was no infection.

“A decision was made to give him a chance, so the old snare wound was cleaned up and he was sent on his way.

“Sadly, it was noted yesterday [Tuesday], that the foot below the fetlock was now swinging limply so it was decided to dart and take a closer look. Unfortunately, it was found that the tendons to the lower leg, below the knee, had come away. It was also noted that his growth had not progressed as it should have and the prognosis was not good,” added West.

According to West, the medication that was used to put down the young giraffe made the skin of the giraffe very toxic, which put humans and the animals in the reserve in danger if consumed.

“We had to burn the calf just to make sure that we and the rest of the animals are safe from the toxins,” said Peter.

ALSO READ | Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife improving, says board’s chair

As the young giraffe was put to rest, a tower of giraffes gathered a few metres away from the fire.

According to West, it was as if they had gathered to pay their last respects.