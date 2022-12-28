Zabalaza Mshengu’s land transferred after more than 25 years

Londiwe Xulu

The family of Zabalaza Mshengu received an early Christmas gift last week, after waiting over 25 years for their land claim to be finalised.

Mshengu died at the age of 104 in 2018, and was still waiting for his land to be transferred into his name. The transfer was finalised in his name last Wednesday.

Mshengu’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren said they were happy their grandfather’s dream finally came true just before Christmas.

ALSO READ | Land dispute between flood victims and Northdale residents

They all gathered at the farm to celebrate over the Christmas weekend.

Mshengu, along with 19 000 others submitted his land claim in June 2000 to the Department of Land Affairs (now the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform) under the Land Reform (Labour Tenants) Act 3 of 1996.

He made a claim to own a piece of land on a farm in uMshwathi, where he was born and lived until his death.

Mshengu also submitted that himself and his parents worked on this farm for many years and they had been using it for various things including cropping, keeping livestock and burying dead family members.

Programme manager from the association of rural development, Siya Sithole said the department finalised the transfer of the portion of land claimed by Mshengu on Wednesday.

He said Afra has been assisting the family with the claim and they were happy and relieved that Mshengu was now a landowner.

Since he has died, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren are now the beneficiaries of the land.

It is unfortunate that Mshengu died before seeing the return of the land that he fought for, for so many years.

“But I am sure that wherever he is in heaven, he is smiling — knowing that the land of his forefathers has been returned to his family.

“I’m sure he is also hopeful that his children will make the right decisions to ensure the land remains in the family and that they use the land to improve their livelihoods and living conditions.”

ALSO READ | Afrikaner group says Pietermaritzburg cemetery land belongs to the church

He said they believe a claim is only finalised once sufficient post-settlement support has been given.

We know that receiving a piece of paper in a form of title deed will not change people’s lives.

What’s important is that they use that tittle deed to improve livelihoods and living conditions.

As Afra, we will continue to work with the department and use all means possible to compel them to give the family post settlement support to make sure they use the land productively.

He said the department finally facilitated the transfer of the portion of land that was claimed by the Mshengu family on Wednesday.

Sithole said the family is being assisted to establish a family trust that will receive the ownership of the land.

The beneficiaries are now Mshengu’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who are still living on the farm.

Mduduzi Mshengu said there was a lot to be done and the family was working on the property.