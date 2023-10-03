Zweli Mkhize bounces back

By Clive Ndou

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize’s image as one of the country’s major political players on Monday received a boost when he hosted the leader of one of the continent’s biggest denominations — Mduduzi Inkosi Unyazi Lwezulu Shembe at his home in Willowfontein Township outside the Pietermaritzburg CBD.

Inkosi Unyazi Lwezulu Shembe is the leader of the second biggest African-initiated church — the Nazareth Baptist Church which has more than eight million followers.

Mkhize, who last year suffered a blow when he lost the ANC presidential race to President Cyril Ramaphosa, on Monday became the centre of attention when Inkosi Unyazi Lwezulu Shembe’s convoy made a stop at the former health minister’s home.

ALSO READ | Zweli Mkhize to receive blessings from Nazareth Baptist Church

While the Nazareth Baptist Church leader arrived at Mkhize’s home at around midday, scores of people who heard about the planned visit started to line the Willowfontein streets as early as 8 am.

Thabisile Msomi, who lives a stone’s throw away from Mkhize’s home, said even though she sat on her veranda for several hours in anticipation of the church leader’s arrival, the wait was not in vain.

There were people and vehicles all over the place. Shembe followers in their blue garments lined the streets in anticipation of their leader’s arrival. It was a real great atmosphere — something which we are not accustomed to here in Willowfontein.

“When the Inkosi finally arrived, people sang his praises. Unfortunately, in my case I just saw the vehicles passing and did not actually see him. But it was just great to know that he was with us here in Willowfontein.

“Given the problems we face here in Willowfontein ranging from alcohol abuse, gender-based violence (GBV) and other forms of crime, maybe the Inkosi’s visit will help chase away the demons,” she said.

Inkosi Unyazi Lwezulu Shembe, who was accompanied by the church’s other senior leaders, is an influential figure in KZN.

During elections political party leaders hoping to lure the church’s followers hold meetings with Inkosi Unyazi Lwezulu.

Prominent politicians who held meetings with the church leader include Ramaphosa and his predecessor, former president Jacob Zuma.

Welcoming the Inkosi Unyazi Lwezulu, Mkhize said he and “the entire Mkhize clan is humbled by the Inkosi’s visit to our home”.

Even the chief of the Mkhize clan is with us here to welcome you Inkosi,” he said.

After a brief exchange of messages in the yard of the Mkhize home, Inkosi Unyazi Lwezulu was then ushered into a room, where he blessed the former health minister.

Those who were at the Mkhize’s homestead to welcome the Inkosi Unyazi Lwezulu include ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) members, amabutho (Zulu regiments) Nazareth Baptist Church followers and the former minister’s neighbours.

ALSO READ | Zweli Mkhize makes ballot to take on Ramaphosa for ANC’s presidency

The Inkosi Unyazi Lwezulu’s visit happens amid speculations that Mkhize was one of the people being considered for the position of prime minister of the Zulu nation, which became vacant following the recent death of long-serving prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

While Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, who has the power to appoint the Zulu nation prime minister, recently indicated that the process to appoint a new prime minister was yet to begin.

He said that he held Mkhize in “high esteem”.

Currently an ANC national executive committee (NEC) member, Mkhize is a former KZN premier.