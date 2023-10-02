Zweli Mkhize to receive blessings from Nazareth Baptist Church

By Clive Ndou

Nazareth Baptist Church leader, Inkosi Unyazi Lwezulu, will on Monday visit former health minister Zweli Mkhize at the prominent politician’s home in Pietermaritzburg’s Willowfontein Township.

Popularly known as the Shembe, the Nazareth Baptist Church which is one of the biggest denominations on the African continent, is also known for having blessed some of the country’s prominent politicians, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and his predecessor, former president Jacob Zuma.

ALSO READ | Zweli Mkhize pays tribute to Pietermaritzburg lawyer

The church’s spokesperson, Thokozani Mncwabe, on Sunday confirmed to The Witness that Inkosi Unyazi Lwezulu will lead the church prayers at Mkhize’s home.

If you can recall, Inkosi Unyazi Lwezulu has in recent months been visiting several parts of the province as part of his mission to bless people and also end social ills. It’s therefore not surprising that he will be in Pietermaritzburg tomorrow [Monday].

“What visits like the one you are enquiring about shows is that the church is now playing a central role in a society — something which everyone should support,” he said.

Mkhize, who is currently an ANC national executive committee (NEC) member, last year contested against Ramaphosa in the ANC presidency battle.

On the eve of the ANC national conference, Mkhize received blessings from Inkosi Unyazi Lwezulu.

While Mkhize lost to Ramaphosa, the ANC internal leadership contest proved that the former health minister enjoyed substantial support within the ANC, particularly in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal.

The confidence which some ANC structures still have in Mkhize was demonstrated a few weeks ago when the ANC KZN leadership tasked Mkhize with the responsibility of ensuring there was unity within the Zulu Royal Family.

ALSO READ | Zweli Mkhize congratulates top achievers at his old school in Willowfontein

At the time, there appeared to have been tensions between Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and the late Zulu nation prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Mkhize, who at one point was the KZN’s premier, is also the former finance and health MEC.