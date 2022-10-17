Opinion | Flawed and deeply worrying

Jonathan Erasmus

Why ratepayers should fight for better land rights South Africans are poorer than they were nearly 20 years ago while more than two-thirds no longer trust local government.

These are concerning statistics coming out of various surveys and studies in the public domain that should worry everyone, especially government.

And in the context of ongoing rolling blackouts, the growth signals do not look.

There is general consensus that the current mess we find ourselves in is the result of over-regulation of most key industries, often in an incoherent manner, and that the key to turning our trajectory away from being a failed state, is to allow the market forces to step into the void and strip the red-tape.

Yet as we look into the abyss of a dismal future, our government has instead prioritised the passage of two deeply concerning bills through parliament that if made law will attack a key mechanism for ordinary South Africans to create intergenerational wealth and uplift their families.

This may sound dramatic but it is true. The ANC-led government has in a matter of two weeks pushed through the Expropriation Bill and the Lands Court Bill through the National Assembly.

Both laws have a direct impact on local government where all property is registered.

This places further power in the hands of local bureaucrats and if passed behaviour is to be judged for present and the future, this will not bode well.

The Expropriation Bill of 2020, which is earmarked to replace the Expropriation Act of 1975 allows large swaths of latitude to the Minister of Public Works and any other government functionary at a national, provincial and local level to expropriate land on a range of issues.

Meanwhile, the Lands Court Act, while it looks like an attempt to streamline land disputes, has one interesting caveat – the sitting judge can be outvoted on any decision made by two assessors whose exact skills and competency requirements have yet to be made public.

Furthermore, it allows the court to bar the presence of legal representation in some instances.

The Land Courts Bill is an interesting beast. It was only introduced in May 2021, was passed by the Justice and Correctional Services portfolio committee on 20 September and then adopted by the National Assembly on 27 September 2022.

Now if anyone follows parliament, you will know that its ability to pass any legislation is usually a deeply challenging exercise.

Ye a finalised bill, particularly on issues of land, two years out from a critical 2024 National Election, should set off warning signals, especially when it was passed in a matter of days alongside the Expropriation Bill.

The Expropriation Bill has much more chequered past and has been in existence, in one form or another since 2008 but the version that has finally passed through parliament directly attacks ratepayers and their ability to speculate on land parcels and grow wealth.

Besides the state’s desire to expropriate land without compensation which will likely be removed from the bill either before or after the President signs it into law due to the fact that it is likely to be unconstitutional, the bill will empower the state to take away your land if you hold it in order to sell at a higher value and secondly if you fail to maintain control over your property.

In other words, it rewards criminality by those who hijack your property and then claim some right over it.

For many South Africans property is the best form of growing wealth and this form of wealth creation is afforded to anyone with a reasonable credit history.

Property is a tried and tested mechanism in growing intergenerational wealth and the Expropriation Bill as it stands is a direct affront to this and ultimately strives to keep people poorer.

Another deeply concerning aspect of the bill is the broad powers it hands to the state to expropriate your land with immediate effect, without any due process such as informing you.

Under the title “urgent expropriation” the bill allows such an action to take place in the case of their being a disaster as defined in the Disaster Management Act; if a court deems there to be “urgent and exceptional circumstances or if there is “real and imminent danger to human life or substantial injury or damage to property” or, “any other ground which in the view of the court justifies action”.

While “urgent expropriation” is technically only for 12 months, it can be extended for a further six months and there is nothing stopping the state from beginning formal expropriation proceedings during this time.

Furthermore, by bundling it in with the flawed Disaster Management Act which governed our lives for more than two years, it allows for the creation of any number of permeations for the state to snatch land away from the rightful owners.

It is assumed that any dispute will ultimately be heard by a court-proposed Land Courts Bill.

Besides the court allowing hearsay evidence into the record, the presence of the two assessors for which no skills requirement has yet been presented and who can outvote the judge is a major concern.

The assessors, who will presumably be appointed by the Minister of Justice, effectively stacks the court in favour of the state. Notably, both bills were passed without the support of the EFF, the IFP and the DA.

Considering their wide-ranging ideological differences specifically on land, this should raise even further concerns about how flawed they might be.

As usual, ratepayers are going to have to fight this and deal with the obvious negative consequences of bad law, poor policy and flawed ideological ideas of the state.

Already three organisations are lining up to challenge the Expropriation Bill namely Agri SA, the Institute of Race of Relations and the Democratic Alliance.

It is also likely that the Land Courts Bill will be challenged over serious concerns over how it will impair the impartiality of the justice system.

If you are concerned about the future of land rights in South Africa you should pick one of these horses and support them.