Our Viewpoint | Sex work has become ‘institutionalised abuse’

By Our Viewpoint

Our first in-depth Special Focus feature in today’s paper, spanning pages 1, 11 and 13, dives deep into the complex issue of sex work in the city.

As our front-page story reports, the demand for underage and ‘younger’ sex workers, some as young as 14 years old, is extremely worrying.

It’s one thing to enter the profession as an adult, be it by choice, or forced into it by circumstance and desperation; but no one should be subjected to such choices and actions at 14.

This begs the question, how is this being allowed to happen?

What factors are contributing to the ages of sex workers getting younger and younger?

And more importantly, what structures are in place to monitor and support sex workers, regardless of their age, in a profession that puts their lives at risk daily.

As many sex workers told The Witness, poverty and unemployment has forced them into this profession, and instead of being judged and stigmatised for succumbing to desperate measures of survival, what is needed is support and understanding.

The current laws and legislation criminalising the act does not provide this, and instead, subjects sex workers to abuse due to the way the trade is policed.

Sex Workers’ Education and Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat) is advocating for this to change and is pressuring government to fast-track a bill calling for the decriminalisation of sex work.

The sex trade needs to be regulated and controlled better to ensure the safety of sex workers, whose lives are endangered daily by abuse from clients.

While the industry is illegal, the women offering these services too often bear the brunt of the punishment.

Sex workers are arrested and fined when they are caught, however, as SAPS told The Witness in this package, the clients are not as easy to catch.

This double standard of condemning the seller and not the buyer is only enabling what Sweat says has become ‘institutionalised abuse’.