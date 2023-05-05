ABC: ‘IFP treated us like political infants’ and didn’t respect coalition

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) in KwaZulu-Natal says being treated like political infants by the Inkatha Freedom Party is what led to the coalition breakdown.

ABC secretary-general, Phumelele Phahla, said the IFP in Umvoti and Umzinyathi treated the party like its stepchild and a political infant instead of respecting it as its coalition partners. The parties entered into an official coalition in November 2021.

The ABC-IFP coalition was active in four municipalities; Umvoti and Nquthu under the Umzinyathi District, Alfred Duma in Ladysmith and Dannhauser in the Amajuba District. However, the ABC also has seats in Inkosi Langalibalele Local Municipality and the Msunduzi (Pietermaritzburg) Municipality.

Through the coalition pact, the ABC helped the IFP take over Alfred Duma and Umvoti. In March, ABC leader and former eThekwini Municipality deputy mayor, Philani Mavundla resigned from the executive council in eThekwini.

The party had secured two seats in the eThekwini council following the 2021 local government elections. Phahla confirmed that a letter had been sent to all councillors informing them that the coalition had ended. The letter stated that Mavundla had issued a directive that “ABC will not be voting with the IFP from now onwards unless mandated by the office”.

It has always been our view that each municipality be treated on each case on its own merit. However, this has proven to be a challenge, hence a decision has been taken and a directive issued.

Phahla said the party was negotiating with other political parties in affected municipalities that are affected by these decisions. In the ANC-run Msunduzi, the ANC had five seats while the DA, IFP, EFF and ABC had one seat each in the executive council.

It was also believed that the ABC’s single seat in Dannhauser had assisted the IFP to prevent the ANC-EFF bid to take over the municipality. IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlemgwa said the decision by the ABC was regrettable and a missed opportunity to strengthen service delivery.

“The IFP will consider its options in the four affected municipalities. We are confident that things will hold,” he said. Hlengwa refuted the claims by ABC that it was treated unfairly by the IFP. “We don’t agree with this assessment. We have treated the ABC with respect and as equals.”