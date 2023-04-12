Analysts ring alarm bells over the DA’s anti-ANC ‘moonshot pact’

By Clive Ndou

With the DA leading calls for opposition parties to form a “moonshot pact” to eject the ANC from power in next year’s general elections, experts have warned that such an alliance will struggle to govern the country.

“The objective is to remove the ANC from power, and not necessarily to ensure that people received a better service from the government,” political analyst Professor Bheki Mngomezulu said.

While Mngomezulu said Steenhuisen was being pragmatic given that none of the country’s opposition parties was likely to get a majority vote in next year’s general elections, the “moonshot pact” was unlikely to serve the interests of citizens.

ALSO READ | ANC still faces the gargantuan task of removing IFP coalition from municipal office

This as the IFP announced that it will be engaging in talks with the DA following an invitation by the official opposition party’s federal leader, John Steenhuisen, for opposition parties to form a “moonshot pact” against the ANC.

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa confirmed that the party was ready to engage the DA on the “moonshot pact” matter.

“The IFP has always done what is in the best interests of the country. We believe in constructive engagements to take our country forward and have always been open to working with anyone who shares our values and principles.”

On this basis, the IFP has welcomed the invitation from the Hon. Mr Steenhuisen to engage a national convention of likeminded opposition parties to investigate how we might collectively strengthen South Africa’s future

Steenhuisen’s call was being made on the back of mounting concerns over the country’s coalition politics, particularly in municipalities such as Johannesburg and Tshwane where coalition arrangements destabilised the municipalities.

However, Hlengwa said the IFP was highly experienced when it came to negotiations similar to those required should the country end up with a hung national government.

“Over the IFP’s 48 years of existence, we have engaged in constructive conversations many times with diverse organisations.

ALSO READ | ‘So-called coalitions change every hour’

“The success of such initiatives has been predicated on the IFP’s firm commitment to serving the ideals of democracy, equality, social justice, economic development, and honest leadership. We will not compromise our ideals and will engage discussions from a foundation of extensive experience.

“The IFP knows what works and what does not work when it comes to political pacts. We will therefore offer our wisdom to this convention in the hope that it might avoid the common errors that have weakened past working relationships between opposition parties,” he said