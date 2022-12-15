ANC leadership structure want disciplinary action against Dlamini-Zulu

Clive Ndou

The ANC top six leadership structure has instituted disciplinary process against Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

This, after Dlamini -Zuma defied a directive from the ANC national executive committee (NEC) for all ANC MPs to vote against a report by an independent panel recommending that Parliament should consider instituting impeachment processes against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

However, Dlamini-Zuma , who described herself as a “disciplined ANC member” during Tuesday’s parliamentary voting process, voted with opposition parties who were demanding that action should be taken against Ramaphosa.

In a letter dated December 14, ANC Acting secretary general, Paul Mashatile, told Dlamini-Zuma that the “ANC officials” resolved that she should face internal charges after they had received a report from ANC parliamentary chief whip, Pemmy Majodina.

Dlamini-Zuma says she did nothing wrong

On Wednesday during an interview with the SABC, Dlamini-Zuma insisted that she had done nothing wrong.

The NEC took that decision without granting other NEC members an opportunity to make input.

Apart from Dlamini- Zuma, four other MPs -including Pietermaritzburg-based MP, Mervyn Dirks, voted against the NEC’s resolution.

However, by Thursday afternoon, it was still unclear whether the other four ANC MPs, would also face disciplinary action.

Dlamini-Zuma is currently in a bid to be elected ANC president at the party’s national elective conference due to kick off at Johannesburg on Friday.