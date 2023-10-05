ANCYL says that their march will be peaceful despite what uMngeni says

By Londiwe Xulu

The ANC Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal said on Wednesday that while the uMngeni mayor is creating an impression that they will be violent, their march will be peaceful.

The Youth League will be marching to uMngeni Municipality on Thursday, calling for mayor Chris Pappas to step down.

This comes after an ANC member in the Moses Mabhida Region and former DA provincial leader Sizwe Mchunu accused Pappas of nepotism after the municipality funded uMngeni Tourism, which was previously chaired by Pappas’ ex-fiancé Jean-Pierre Prinsloo, to the tune of R100 000.

Mchunu is currently waiting for a response from the Office of the Public Protector, following his letter calling for an investigation into Pappas.

The march convener Mqondisi Duma said the march will be peaceful and they were not planning to disrupt anything.

There will be no looting. We will walk peacefully and submit our memorandum to the municipality and everyone has been informed about this march, including SAPS and the municipality.

“We are also aware that Pappas invited private security and if they dare harm anyone we will open a case of crimin injuria against Pappas. His statements are also inciting violence,” said Duma.

He added that whether the municipality gives them permission or not, they’ll still march peacefully today.

Duma said they were supposed to have a march on Monday but decided to postpone it because there were other programs in Pietermaritzburg and not because of an interdict. Duma said they only saw the interdict on social media and by then they had already postponed their march.

“We received a call from a law firm claiming to be representatives of the municipality and we sent our representative who is also a member of the Youth League. We were shocked by a statement saying our representative was clueless but at least they acknowledge that someone attended,” said Duma.

He added they have received the go ahead from SAPS, who will be monitoring the march. In a statement released by Pappas on Tuesday afternoon, he said the conveners of the protest went to Howick Police Station to give notice of the protest.

He added that Duma and Londeka Nzimande, the ANC Youth League regional chair went to the police station and displayed aggression and rudeness towards SAPS members, even resorting to threats of arrest.

Duma and Nzimande however both denied that there were ever at the Howick Police Station on Monday.

Duma said he was not shocked by the statement and that Pappas was trying to mobilise everyone to be against them, saying they will be disruptive.

Businesses and residents are uncertain of their safety today. While some businesses said they will be opened, others said they will be closed for safety reasons.

We don’t know what will happen so we’ve decided to rather close business for the day for the safety our staff and our peace.

“A lot of my customers have also said they will not be coming to the CBD which means that even if I open, I won’t have business,” said a business owner who asked not to be named.

A resident who asked not to be named said, “The Youth League is saying the march will be peaceful yet the mayor is increasing the security. This doesn’t give us any assurance as residents that there will be peace.

The mayor should inform residents that today will be a normal day. Until then, I am scared of what may happen.

Pappas said the police have said they are prepared for this protest and confirmed that private security companies will be present and will use any force necessary to protect government property.

He said the conveners said they will meet at the Howick Falls and use the Main Road heading towards the municipality.

“The event has been catergorised as a medium-risk event which requires Provincial Public Policing on the ground. It is suggested that you avoid using Howick Bridge between 8 am and 11 am. Traffic may back up and cause delays in your plans.

“We suggest that all businesses beef up security but as it stands we have not been given any information from SAPS that would necessitate issuing a warning to close business,” said Pappas.

